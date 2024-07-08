UMA (UMA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.22 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $166.47 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,089,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,766,899 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

