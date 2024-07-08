UniBot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.41 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00011400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $2.38 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.23781009 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,213,897.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

