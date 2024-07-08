United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.63. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 699,203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

