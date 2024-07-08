United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $156,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

