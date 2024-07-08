UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Volume of $2.43 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00010100 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.36 billion and $2.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00114285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,047,290 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,048,174.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.80205616 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,184,143.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.