USDB (USDB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $377.30 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, USDB has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $377.30 million and approximately $54.35 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 374,074,695 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 373,031,083.21639305. The last known price of USDB is 0.99321645 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $36,684,160.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

