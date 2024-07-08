USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $89.76 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $89.76 million and $299,114.65 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,350.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.00584167 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000155 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

