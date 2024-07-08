Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,476,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 93,391 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

