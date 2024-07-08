Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,020 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $264.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $292.06.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

