Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,378 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

