Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

