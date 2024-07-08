Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $141.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

