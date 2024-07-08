Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $3,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

