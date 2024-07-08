Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 445,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

EXLS stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

