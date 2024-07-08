Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $129.30 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.