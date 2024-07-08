Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

