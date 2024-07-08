Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $43.75 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

