Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 34,788 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

