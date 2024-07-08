Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Baxter International Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.