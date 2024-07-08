Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

