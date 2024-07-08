Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $197,152.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,898 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

