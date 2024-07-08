Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,199 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

