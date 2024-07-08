Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,818 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

