Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 563 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $69.69 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.