Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,472 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

