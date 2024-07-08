VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.80% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 239,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMLC opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.