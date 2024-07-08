Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,693. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

