Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

