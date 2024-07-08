Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

