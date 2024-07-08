Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,759. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.30 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.22.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

