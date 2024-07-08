Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

