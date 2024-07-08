Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 133,520 shares.The stock last traded at $345.50 and had previously closed at $345.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

