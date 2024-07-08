Velas One Day Volume Hits $746,207.72 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Velas has a total market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $746,207.72 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Velas alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,019,656 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.