Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.