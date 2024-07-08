Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.24 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $32.24 million and $4.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001400 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

