Verge Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Verge has a market cap of $60.82 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,828.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00579739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00271593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00040311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

