Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

