Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $93.70. 1,161,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,447,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

