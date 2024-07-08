Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.98 on Monday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.