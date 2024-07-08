VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

