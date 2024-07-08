VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

