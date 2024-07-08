Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $45.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 207,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

