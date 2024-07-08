Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $270.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

