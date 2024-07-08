Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

