Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

