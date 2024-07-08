VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 257,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,559,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $550.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

