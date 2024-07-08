Vow Price Reaches $0.40 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Vow has a market cap of $155.74 million and $240,203.12 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Vow alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.