Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

NYSE WCN opened at $177.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

