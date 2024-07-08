Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

