Waycross Partners LLC Buys 6,534 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 1,271,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

